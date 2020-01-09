GRAYSON Kentucky Christian University opened the New Year with a strong win against long-time foes from Alice Lloyd. KCU handed the Eagles (7-8) an 89-78 loss in the Damron Hall of Champions.
Although the game only had two lead changes and a couple ties, the feel was much closer than the stats would appear. The Knights went into the locker room with an eight-point lead following a 3-pter from Connor Maddox as the clock expired. That trey came from about 28-ft and provided an extra boost for KCU as they left the floor. The hosts would outscore their opponents by three points in the second half to provide the final margin of victory.
Mid-Year transfer Kobe Brown (Cincinnati Christian University) provided most of the fireworks as he poured in 25 pts on 7-14 from the floor including 5-7 from the arc and 4-5 from the line. Once again Cole Gilliland provided a strong performance as he had his 5th double-double of the season with 16 pts (7-14/2-3 3-pters) and 11 rebs. Just missing his first double-double, Khyle Washington finished his night's work with 10 pts and 8 rebs on 4-6 shooting from the floor. KCU floor leader, Owens Crawford led all players with nine assists.
For the Eagles, it was truly the Blake Smith show as he dropped in 34 pts on 10-22 shooting and three made 3-pters. His 14 free-throw attempts and 11 makes led all players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.