CANTON, GA - The AAC Cross Country Championship was conducted at Boling Park, Canton, Georgia, with Reinhardt University serving as the event host and the Kentucky Christian men’s/women’s teams ran successfully on both sides of the competition.
On the women’s side, SCAD Atlanta captured its second consecutive Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Women's Cross Country championship, but it came by the slimmest of margins.
SCAD Atlanta claimed four of the top six finishes, but the Bees' fifth runner finished 33rd, scoring 30 points to make the team's total by 43. Meanwhile, Milligan's top five runners crossed the line in fifth, eighth, ninth, 11th, and 12th to give the Buffaloes 45 points.
Tennessee Wesleyan placed third with 89 points.
Emily Kearney of SCAD Atlanta outpaced the field to win in 16:51.95. Second-place Katie Clarke of SCAD Atlanta was 34 seconds slower. By virtue of winning, Kearney is the Runner of the Year.
Kearney and Clark earned a spot on the All-AAC First Team along with Sierra Poppell of Kentucky Christian, Sandra Pflughoft of SCAD Atlanta, Bekah Owen of Milligan, Natalie Stepanian of SCAD Atlanta, and Lydia Wilson of Montreat.
Making the second team are Gabrielle Mardis of Milligan, Avery Dewolf of Milligan, Mysteree Bottorff of Tennessee Wesleyan, Amy Ferguson of Milligan, Katlyn Hass of Milligan, Erica Stone of Milligan, and Ashley Walker of Point.
Walker is the Freshman of the Year. Joining her on the All-Freshmen Team are Jenna Mallory of Montreat, Maci Cloninger of Milligan, Ali Burns of Milligan, Lillie Siniard of Montreat, Caitlin Dominy of Milligan, and Esther Ekundayo of Columbia.
Chris Ummer of SCAD Atlanta is the Coach of the Year.
The men’s run saw Milligan race its way to the 2019 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men's Cross Country Championship, capturing its first title since 2016.
Milligan compiled 30 points as three Buffaloes finished in the top five. Montreat finished second with 46 points, while SCAD Atlanta was third at 92 points.
Nathan Baker of Milligan is the Runner of the Year as he won the race with a time of 25:00.94. He was five seconds faster than teammate Tim Thacker.
Earning All-AAC First Team honors are Baker, Thacker, Jackson Helfrich of Reinhardt, Bryce Derick of SCAD Atlanta, Alex Mortimer of Milligan, Benjamin Schmidt of Montreat, and Daniel O'Dell of Montreat. Making the second team are Antonio Gomez of Montreat, Evan Leist of Kentucky Christian, Dylan Branch of Montreat, Brian Vincent Jr. of Reinhardt, Mitch Bronstetter of Milligan, and Nathan Richards of Montreat.
Derick is the Freshman of the Year. Joining him on the All-Freshman Team are Crow, Leist, Branch, Braden Ray of Reinhardt, Joshua Beam of Point, and Brian Kiplagat of SCAD Atlanta.
Chris Layne of Milligan is the Coach of the Year.
