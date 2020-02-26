GRAYSON Kentucky Christian University head baseball coach Jason Stowers has maintained a strong sense of optimism about the 2020 season and today’s play was a great start in validating it. KCU claimed their first two wins of the season by defeating the Rochester College Warriors 3-2 and then 4-2 in the day’s second contest.
As the score would indicate, the first game came right down to the wire with the teams plating more runs in the last inning than they did in the previous six, combined. The Warriors had to be extremely confident as they exited their half of the 7thinning having pushed two runs across to tie the game.
Then in the home half of the 7th, their hopes grew after collecting the first two outs, but it was not to be for Rochester as two singles and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Aaron Dubbs who calmly singled through the hole at second base for the walk-off win.
Dubbs finished the game going 3-3 at the plate along with the game-winning RBI and collected two putouts in right field. Adarius Moody (HR/4th Inning) and Logan Wade both went 1-3 with an RBI during the game while Trey Mills scored that winning run after singling, in a pinch-hitting role, to start the Knights 7th inning fireworks. On the mound, Tyler Sunstrum held the Warriors to three hits while striking out nine and only conceding one walk in 6.1 innings of work for the win.
Game 2 saw Dubbs and Moody back at it as they were 2-3 at the plate and scored one run each to go with Dylan Arnolds 1-2 performance while also scoring a run. The Knights lead-off trio accounted for a combined five hits and scored three of the team’s four runs. The KCU offense had posted a strong four-run lead for starting pitcher, Benjamin Welch and he more than kept the Rochester bats in their place by allowing only two hits in 5.1 innings while striking out six. If not for some early season defensive lapses, Welch might have opened the season with a complete-game victory.
