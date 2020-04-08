LEXINGTON In keeping with its stated intention to follow the lead of Gov. Andy Beshear in determining when to end a COVID-19-induced mid-year dead period, the KHSAA will not allow member schools to resume practice or play until at least May 1, according to an update on its website on Thursday.
The update came in light of Beshear’s exhortation of schools to remain closed to in-person instruction through at least that date on a conference call with public school superintendents on Thursday afternoon.
It’s the second such update of the week, mirroring the governor’s extended calls for how long to shutter schools with the intention of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
There were no other updates from the KHSAA Thursday. The only championship that has been canceled
for the 2019-20 school year is esports. The girls and boys basketball Sweet Sixteens officially remain on the table, as well as archery and every spring sport except esports.
An inquiry to the KHSAA of why esports is the lone sport-activity to have its championship canceled has not been returned.
