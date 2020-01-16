CLEVELAND, GA – The Knights traveled to Georgia for their second road trip of the week and played the TMC Bears. For the second time this week, KCU left the campus with a pair of wins. First up, the women secured a 57-53 win and watched as the men needed overtime to complete the sweep by winning 86-83.
In a relatively low scoring contest, Kentucky Christian needed every point they could muster as they shot a measly .338 from the field and managed only one made three-point shot. The eight additional shots (68-60) by the team proved the difference as the Bears made five more 3-pters for the game but lost the opportunity for the win by going 7-18 from the charity stripe.
Sydney Foster collected her fourth double-double of the season with a 20 point/11 rebound performance and seven steals to accompany four assists. Just missing yet another double-double, Savannah Anderson had nine points and 15 rebounds to go with three blocked shots on the defensive end of the court. The only other Knight to reach double figures was Kamryn Rose who had 12 points on 4-8 shooting.
In the second game, the men had four players reach double digits for their efforts. Owens Crawford led the way with 17 points on 6-10 shooting from the floor with five of those shots connecting from behind the arc. Next in line was Kobe Brown with 14 points (2 3-pointers) while the duo of Cole Gilliland and Khyle Washington chipped in 12 points each. Gilliland produced his 7th double-double of the season by hauling down 12 rebounds in addition to his point total and Washington grabbed six during his minutes on the floor.
TMC held a three-point lead at the break only to see the Knights keep the lead for most of the second half. At the end of regulation, KCU held a two point lead with .06 remaining on the clock. Following a Bear timeout, Brent Kelly hit a basket to force the extra period.
After a back and forth overtime period, the Knights scored the final seven points of the contest to set the final score. Brown hit a clutch three to draw KCU to with one point and then Aaron Music sealed the win by scoring the final four points of the game with the last bucket following a steal.
KCU returns to the friendly confines of the Damron Hall of Champions for Wednesday’s game with Milligan College. Tipoffs are set for 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
