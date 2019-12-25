Institute, WV – The Kentucky Christian Men's basketball team finished their first semester schedule at West Virginia State University with a good old-fashioned shootout. When the scoreboard had cooled down sufficiently, it showed a 99-133 home team victory.
Statistically, KCU put up some good numbers as they shot .563 from the field (.389 from the arc) while hitting 14 3-pters. The real difference in the game came from the free throw line and the total number of shots taken by each team. The home team enjoyed a 19-5 advantage in charity stripe attempts and was a +15 in field goal attempts for the contest.
The Knights were led by Noah Back and his 30-point performance as he converted 10 three-point shots during the night. He was one of four KCU players to reach double digits along with Tye Walton with 21 pts (9-13 FG) and hit two 3-pters. Walton was followed by Cole Gilliland's 18 pt/five reb evening and Owens Crawford with 10 pts and six assists.
The men will next play an exhibition against Presbyterian College on Dec. 29 with a 2 p.m. tip scheduled.
