BARBOURVILLE Kentucky Christian University made the trip to Union College for a very important mid-week twin-bill with the Bulldogs and when the night was complete, the Knights had claimed a 63-57 men's win over the #19 team in the most recent poll. Unfortunately, the women suffered their most lop-sided defeat in the 2019-20 season as they lost 41-89.
The men's victory gave the Knights their 7th consecutive win and nine of the last 10 non-exhibition decisions. This is particularly important as KCU is battling for an AAC post-season tournament slot and currently find themselves in the 8th position in the standings.
KCU held the home-standing Bulldogs to .328 (21-64) shooting from the floor and only 8-29 (.276) from beyond the arc. Union held an 11-pt lead at one point but despite the double-digit advantage, the Knights still managed to win both halves as they outscored UC 32-28 and 31-29 following each half.
Connor Maddox led all scorers with his 18 pts on 6-11 from the field including four made threes and two assists. Also reaching double figures as a part of his 9th double-double of the season, Cole Gilliland added 13 pts / 12 rebs to go with a blocked shot. Rounding out the KCU scoring was Owens Crawford's nine points and the trio of Cardinal Brown, Dominique Mitchell and Khyle Washington with six points each. Washington, Mitchell and Kobe Brown were responsible for 9, 6, and 6 rebounds, respectively.
On the women's side of the doubleheader, Kentucky Christian just could not overcome a 14-50 (.280) shooting performance with only two made 3-pters in 16 attempts. By contrast, the Bulldogs feasted as they converted an amazing .582 (32-55) shooting exhibition with seven three-point shots. So dominant was their effort that UC held a significant statistical advantage in nearly every stat column on the box score.
For the first time this season, not a single Knight reached double-digit scoring. Sydney Foster had nine points and five assists to go with four rebounds. Savannah Anderson chipped in eight points and five rebounds while Hannah Blakley added seven points.
The men returned to action on Saturday to take on the Eagles of Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia. For the women, they have a little time-off to regroup as their next game is part of an AAC doubleheader at Bluefield College on Jan. 28.
