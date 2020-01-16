GRAYSON Kentucky Christian University head baseball coach Jason Stowers has released his 2020 schedule. It is his first full season as the Knights coach after assuming the role mid-way through the 2019 campaign and there is a high level of enthusiasm surrounding the program for upcoming spring.
KCU is scheduled to play five dates in February. Leading off against the Knights will be the Warriors of Rochester University (MI) with a pair of doubleheaders on Feb 21/22. February's remaining opponents are as follows:
2/25 Ohio Christian (3/5 PM)
2/27 Miami University-Middletown (2/4 PM)
2/28 #18 Bryan College (6 PM)
2/29 #18 Bryan College (1/3 PM)
Appalachian Athletic Conference play begins for the Knights against #18 Bryan College as previously mentioned and concludes with a three-game series versus the Point University Skyhawks on April 24-25.
Another in-conference matchup to circle on the calendar is the April 10-11 series with the pre-season #1 Tennessee Wesleyan University Bulldogs.
The non-conference portion of the schedule will have KCU face Alice Lloyd College, Asbury University, Brescia University, Johnson University-TN, Ohio-Chillicothe, and Piedmont International University.
