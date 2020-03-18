GRAYSON Kentucky Christian University athletics has lost one of its founding fathers as KCU Hall of Fame member, Loran Dace has passed away.
Loran Dace and his wife Cokie came to Kentucky Christian in the late 1950s where Loran worked as a professor of Bible, Psychology, Physical Education and Dean of Men for 13 years. He also ministered at the Aills Christian Church near Vanceburg during his tenure at the school.
Dace was perhaps best known on the campus as "Coach", a title he warmly cherished. He earned this title by serving 11 years as the Men's Basketball head coach where he led the basketball teams to four tournament championships at the annual Lincoln Christian University Invitational.
Coach Dace was an inaugural member of the Kentucky Christian University Athletic Hall of Fame, Class of 2019. He was recognized not only for his dedication to the athletic program but also for his continued support far beyond his retirement.
The entire KCU family sends our prayers and best wishes to the family and friends of Coach Dace.
