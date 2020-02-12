LAURINBURG, NC – The KCU men traveled to North Carolina to needing a victory to keep hope alive for making the AAC post-season tournament. A win is what they earned as the Kentucky Christian Knights beat the St. Andrews Knights, 79-76.
The real difference in the contest was the free throw line. In most games that are decided at the line, usually the home team gets that nod … but not today as the KCU attacking style force SAU into 19 total team fouls (KCU – 9) that resulted in a 23-10 advantage in made free throws for the visitors. Those 13 additional points secured the much needed road win.
Kentucky Christian got 36 bench points as Aaron Music produced 16 points with including four made 3’s and four rebounds. Adding to the bench total was Connor Maddox’s 15 points and three made 3-pointers along with a game-leading 6-6 from the charity stripe. The final double figure scorer for the team was Cole Gilliland and his 12-pt/seven rebound effort.
Khyle Washington chipped in seven rebounds and a team-leading five assists while starting center, Dominique finished with six points and eight rebounds.
The men will play at Tennessee Wesleyan Wednesday as part of an AAC basketball twin-bill with the KCU women. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
