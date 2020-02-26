GRAYSON The regular season is now in the history books for both Knights basketball teams as they defeated the visiting Bears. The women won 93-83 while it took an extra period for the men to claim a 98-93 win in the second half of the AAC doubleheader.
Sydney Foster made the most of her final game on Ron Arnett Court in the Damron Hall of Champions as she went off to the tune of 34 points (12-16 from the floor; 9-9 free throws) and 10 rebounds to claim her sixth double-double of the season.
She also had five assists and two steals during her 33 minutes on the court. Coming off the bench, both Jenna Blakley and Kamryn Rose produced double-figure scoring as Jenna added 15 points on 5-7 shooting with four 3-pointers and Rose chipped in 11 pts on 4-7 shooting.
The senior trio of Savannah Anderson, Hannah Blakley and, Foster were honored in a pre-game ceremony for their efforts within the women’s basketball program.
On the men’s half of the doubleheader, it took an overtime period to determine the winner and when the final horn had sounded, KCU had seized the win. Five Knights reached the double-digit threshold with Cole Gilliland getting his ninth double-double of the year and second versus Truett-McConnell. His 20 point/14 rebound effort was instrumental in this much-needed victory. Also reaching double figures was Crawford with 15 points and Cardinal Brown’s 14 points … both dishing out six assists. Aaron Music and Brown rounded out the group with 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Prior to the men’s game, Kobe Brown, Owens Crawford and Dominique Mitchell was similarly honored for their dedication to the men’s program.
Next up for both teams is the AAC tournament as they have qualified for inclusion in this post-season event. The winner of the tournament punches their ticket to NAIA nationals. More tournament information will be forthcoming in the coming days.
