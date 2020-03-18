KCU mens BB.jpeg

GRAYSON – Kentucky Christian University junior runner, Sierra Poppell has earned All-American status for her performance during the 5,000M race at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in Brookings, South Dakota.

She finished in sixth place.

In men’s basketball, three were selected for the All-Mideast Region. They are Owens Crawford of Augusta, first team; and Cole Gilliland of Portsmouth, Ohio, and Kobe Brown, of Cincinnati, second team.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you