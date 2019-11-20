OLIVE HILL – You can have goetta egg rolls at Greyhound Tavern.
Or you can also feast on stir-fried Chinese eggplant or Choi Sum stir-fried greens at Oriental Wok.
West Carter’s football team will choose from those two restaurants — or any other Fort Mitchell eatery. The Comets will journey to Kenton County because they knocked off Shelby Valley, 50-12, with a running clock in Friday’s Class 2A second round.
Next Friday, one of Kentucky legendary powers awaits: Beechwood, a 38-19 winner over Newport, at Edgar McNabb Field.
“We know they’re a good team, that’s about it,” sophomore Jackson Bond said.
Whatever happens next week, West Carter will surely savor Friday because it is the first team in school history to play a third postseason game.
“It really shows how good we actually are,” junior running back Leetavious Cline said. “All season we’ve been disrespected.”
Comet quarterback Orry Perry threw for only 167 yards, but he was hotter than a sauna — he had five touchdown passes. Three went to Bond (29, 14 and 34 yards), a 60-yard screen went to Blake McGlone and a 28-yarder found Cline.
Cline also ran 19 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.
West Carter (9-3) handled Shelby Valley, 33-7, Sept. 27 in Olive Hill. The Wildcats didn’t have five starters that night, and they were further shorthanded Friday — coach Anthony Hampton didn’t know exactly how many were hurt.
“More, just to be honest,” Hampton said. “We’ve had an unbelievably rough year with injuries to all of our seniors.”
The most concern-causing casualty was senior quarterback back Dalton Meade, who had 1,830 rushing yards with 27 touchdowns on the ground and another four through the air. Meade suffered a Lisfranc fracture to his left foot — the same injury that sidelined Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for the season.
Lisfranc is an injury of the foot in which one or more of the metatarsal bones are displaced from the tarsus. Meade limped noticeably during pregame warmups, but he played the whole game and ran five times for 16 yards.
Meade playing 48 minutes forevermore impressed Perry and West Carter coach Daniel Barker and should have awed everyone else.
“Dalton’s a warrior,” Perry said. “Not a lot of kids would’ve played. … I respect that a lot.”
“That kid’s one of the best players in Kentucky,” Barker said. “We wish (Meade could have) finished his senior year healthy.”
Shelby Valley’s (9-3) offense was simple: Meade handed off to either Ethan Bentley or Jayden Newsome. Simple succeeded in the first half — Newsome ran nine times for 56 yards and a touchdown with 6:41 left in the first quarter, a drive that included a 44-yard fake punt run, and Bentley amassed 81 yards on the ground with a score.
“I knew we were gonna catch ’em by surprise with stuff I knew they hadn’t seen,” Hampton said.
Barker made one adjustment: place linebackers Ethan and Tristen Jordan together on the strong side on
Shelby Valley’s single-wing formation and put one on each side when the Wildcats went with a wishbone.
The rest of the half, West Carter’s defense stiffened. Perhaps the key play was McGlone breaking up a possible touchdown pass from Meade to Bentley.
Two third-quarter Perry-to-Bond bombs showed they had been playing pitch and catch since grade school.
“Out the womb,” Bond said. “As soon as we could walk, we’re throwin’ together.”
On the 29-yarder with 8:04 left in the third quarter, Bond adjusted on what looked like an under-thrown ball and outleaped Bentley in the end zone. On the 14-yarder with 4:53 to go, Bond had barely cleared the Shelby Valley defender when the ball arrived at his fingertips.
Amid the hugs and smartphone photos, Carter County resident David Gardner handed Barker a Ghurka cigar. Barker doesn’t smoke, but he’s going to save the stogie.
“We’re just trying to uphold (longtime Comet coach Kevin Brown’s) legacy,” Barker said, “and build off what he taught us.”
