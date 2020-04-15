Wrestling accolades and victories are nothing new to Johnson Central, even if The Daily Independent All-Area Team is.
Fourteen Golden Eagles grapplers qualified for the inaugural All-Area team, led by Wrestler of the Year sophomore Levid Rodriguez, who carried an undefeated record all the way to the state tournament semifinals, and Coach of the Year Jim Matney, who won the same recognition from the National Federation of High Schools in January for last year.
Johnson Central won nine of a possible 14 individual region championships en route to its 12th consecutive Region 8 crown. The Golden Eagles finished second in the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association large-school state duals and third at the state tournament. It was their fourth top-four State finish in as many years.
Johnson Central did all that despite losing five of its 14 State-qualifying wrestlers from 2019 — four to graduation and one to transfer. And the Golden Eagles got off to a late start, Matney noted, because of their football program’s run to a state championship.
“What we wanted to do was just keep building the program on the foundation that was already here,” Matney said, “and set some high goals and try to reach them.”
At least one Golden Eagle wrestler has participated in the state tournament in every year since 1982, except for two. Ashland has shown up at State annually since 1992.
This year’s Matcats sent eight wrestlers to state competition.
Boyd County’s program continues to grow. The Lions, who sent wrestlers to State in every year from 1977-81 before the program went dormant until 2012, qualified two competitors for Alltech Arena, and West Carter produced two State wrestlers. The Comets, who resurrected their program this season, had last qualified a competitor for State in 1992.
“Wrestling has seen a steady growth in our region over the last three years,” Boyd County coach Clayton McClelland said. “Our area has represented our region well, with other schools continuing to join and show interest. ... We operate our program in a manner that in anything that we do, we want Boyd County to promote wrestling for Kentucky.”
The Lions and West Carter both scored points at the state competition. Comets coach Ethan Miller called that “a successful season.”
“It was an amazing experience,” Miller said. “I told the guys early on it was going to be a lot of work and that no one is going to give you anything in this sport. ... I’m just super proud of the ones who finished the season strong and trusted the process. We’re very excited for the 2020-2021 season.”
“That was a start of us finally starting to get some teams, having our own region (championship),” Matney said, “and from there we went to having our own mountain region. ... It’s very difficult for teams to afford to have to go downstate and wrestle all the time, and pushing for our own region, now it’s grown and grown.”
“West Carter coming on this year gives us another local team to compete with,” Scarberry said. “We don’t have to travel to Lexington or stay in Ohio or West Virginia. We’re getting to where we can stay in our own area and compete. ... We don’t really get to stay in our own backyard a whole lot, but we’re getting more and more.”
West Carter got Dominic Hinton (third at 126) and Dylan Roe (fifth at 195) onto the team.
The newspaper’s sports department selected the Wrestler and Coach of the Year.
2019-20 The Daily Independent All-Area Wrestling Team
Jacob Cain (Johnson Central) Zane Christian (Ashland) Kolby Coburn (Ashland) Troy Gardner (Ashland) Nick Giompalo (Johnson Central) Reece Goss (Johnson Central) Dominic Hinton (West Carter)
John Jackson (Boyd County) Devin Johnson (Johnson Central) Jack Latherow (Ashland) Dalton Lawson (Johnson Central) Dean Martin (Boyd County) Patrick Meek (Johnson Central) Chase Price (Johnson Central) Ethan Ratliff (Ashland) Levid Rodriguez (Johnson Central) Dylan Roe (West Carter)
Zach Russell (Johnson Central) Jarrett Sanders (Ashland) Blayden Sexton (Johnson Central) Matthew Spradlin (Johnson Central) Nick Stapleton (Johnson Central) John Stone (Ashland) Jayden Webb (Johnson Central) Adam Williams (Johnson Central) Parker Williams (Ashland) Camron Wilson (Ashland)
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Levid Rodriguez (Johnson Central)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Jim Matney (Johnson Central)
Honorable mention: Caleb Lovin (Ashland), Sam Rayburn (West Carter), Davin Skinner (West Carter), Skyeler Tallent (Boyd County), Ben Wallace (West Carter).
