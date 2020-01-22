RACELAND The West Carter Lady Comets made it clear in the first five minutes of their 16th Region All “A” Classic semifinal matchup with youthful Bath County on Monday night that there would be no shocking upset on their watch.
The Lady Comets scored the game’s first 13 points en route to a 61-24 victory at Raceland.
The 13-0 run was led by post player Kylie Gilliam, who scored nine of her 13 points in the opening flurry before before Bath County’s Morgan McNabb hit a 3 to break the ice and make it 13-3 at the 3:00 mark of the first quarter.
West Carter needed a balanced attack as the Lady Cats started the game in a box-and-one on Lady Comet standout Allie Stone. West Carter, meanwhile, used a stifling defense to force 19 Bath County turnovers en route to a 44-8 halftime lead.
Stone heated up with three bombs from treyland as part of her game-high 14 points. Kallie Burchett and Ragan Adkins added eight and six points, respectively.
Lady Comets coach Faith Conn was pleased with the effort in the first half.
“All of our players are strong,” she said. “One of our focuses the past few weeks is to be balanced, especially when Allie is the focus of the opponent’s game plan. She is a good passer and knows how to set up her teammates. Our biggest key to the victory was our defense. We really wanted to get out in the passing lanes and use our press to make them uncomfortable, and we did that very well.”
Bath County coach Mark Collier was very impressed with the Lady Comets.
“Hats off to West Carter. They are an excellent team,” he said. “I actually think they have all the pieces to win the region. We knew their pressure would be a problem for our young team.”
The second was pretty evenly played as Conn freely substituted the final 12 minutes of the game. The Lady Comets outscored the Lady Cats 17-16 in the final two stanzas.
The Lady Comets were 24 of 55 from the field and connected on 6 of 17 3-pointers. The Lady Cats (5-13) were a frigid 26.7 percent from the field and 25 percent from 3. McNabb led Bath County with 12 points.
“This was a good experience,” Collier said. “We have one senior and the rest are freshmen or younger. It is good for us to see where we need to be to be a region contender down the road.”
West Carter may be the hottest team in the region, having won seven of its last eight games to improve to 9-5. They will now set their sights on an All “A” region championship on Friday against the winner of tonight’s semifinal between Fairview and Elliott County.
“We are very excited,” Conn said. “These girls are used to winning. It is in their blood and in Comet blood with the history of Lady Comet basketball. They are super competitive and so am I. We want to get to Richmond and get a few more games under our belt.”
BATH CO. 5 3 9 7 — 24
W. CARTER 20 24 7 10 — 61
Bath County (24) — McNabb 12, Barrett 5, Thomas 4, Vance 3, Day, Purvis, Crouch, Davis, Roland. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (McNabb 2). FT: 6-13. Fouls: 6.
West Carter (61) — Stone 14, Gilliam 13, Burchett 8, Middleton 6, Adkins 6, Steagall 6, K. Chandler 5, Jordan 2, Nolen 1, Burton, K. Chandler, Bond, Boggs, Rayburn, Henderson. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Stone 3, Adkins 2, K. Chandler). FT: 7-11. Fouls: 14.
