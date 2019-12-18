SUMMIT – Saturday was George Washington’s first game of the season.
The Patriots from Charleston, West Virginia looked in mid-season form. A 22-5 first-quarter run propelled them past East Carter, 68-35, at the Boyd County Roundball Classic at Boyd County Middle School.
West Virginia high schools weren’t allowed to start their boys basketball seasons until this past week, which didn’t matter much to the Patriots. Especially not to William Gabbert, who led his team with 19 points.
“We’re just trying to get better every day,” Gabbert said. “I try to have an all-around game, but I do like to shoot a little bit.”
George Washington coach Rick Greene offered a no-rust theory.
“We were pleasantly surprised, but they’re veterans,” Greene said. “Some of those kids have played in two state tournaments. … You hope you don’t have too much rust.”
Differentiating East Carter’s (2-3) opening minute with the rest of the game was like comparing a Kanawha County coal mine to the eponymous Snowshoe Ski Resort in Pocahontas County.
After Micah Adams’ 3-pointer put East Carter ahead, 4-2 – a blizzard of buckets.
Gus Eddy’s field goal 40 seconds into the game tied the score at 4-4. From there, it was a 22-4 George Washington wipeout.
East Carter fell to 2-3. Coach Brandon Baker hoped Saturday was a teachable moment as the Raiders prepare for the 62nd District Tournament.
There was Gabbert’s eight points and Alex Yoakum’s six – the leading contributors in the Patriots’ 24-9 opening salvo. Yoakum added 12 points.
East Carter’s suffering was just beginning, and not just because the Raiders trailed, 41-24, at halftime. The third quarter, the Patriots prevailed, 18-2.
“First of all, you’ve gotta get in defensive positioning, defensive resistance and battle on the rebounds,” Baker said. “We gave in to game stress a lot of times; it was easier just to pass it to them than to pass it to our guys.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.