Pikeville, KY – The KCU Knights traveled to the University of Pikeville for a mid-season exhibition with the Bears and lost a 94-71 decision despite 39 points from Sydney Foster.
Foster turned in a 14-21 (.667) performance from the field including a made three-point shot while going a perfect 10-10 from the charity stripe and grabbing five rebounds. She also dished out two assists to tie for the team lead with Anna Keeton and Hope Lafferty in that category. Savannah Anderson just missed another double-double with eight points and nine rebounds for her night's work.
UPike placed four players in double figures and shot exactly .500 (36-72) for the game. They also converted 18-25 (.720) free throws while producing a +9 in the rebounding column. The Bears entered the game on a five game winning streak and boast a 9-2 (11-4 overall) home record this season.
Kentucky Christian returns to the court following the New Year as they return to conference play and host Columbia College. The game is set for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.
