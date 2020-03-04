SANDY HOOK Tyson Webb shyly smiled and pumped his right fist.
He had a right to revel.
Webb and the rest of the West Carter Comets mightily celebrated Friday because they accomplished something that hasn’t happened in 7,673 days – that’s 21 years and two days. They claimed the 62nd District title over East Carter, 71-53, at Elliott County High School.
West coach Jeremy Webb had a smile as comparatively wide as the distance from Olive Hill to Grahn to Fultz to Hitchins.
“It’s rare while we’re on the court, but it happens,” coach Webb said.
There was some symmetry between the two crowns. On Feb. 26, 1999, West took down East, 90-77, at Elliott County.
Webb was largely responsible for Friday’s fun. He scored 27 points (on 10-of-15 shooting with 4 of 5 from 3-point territory), grabbed four rebounds, grabbed four rebounds, served three assists and added a one-block, one-steal garnish.
And no, Webb was not the lone contributor: Jackson Bond scored 12 points, Trevor Callahan and Trace Tackett each had 11, and Braden Leadingham chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.
And the team statistics? Strong – West (17-12) was 51.1% from the field, had 37 defensive stops to East’s 27, won the rebounding battle, 37-32, and scored 12 bench points to East’s three.
“They made it a tough night for us,” East coach Brandon Baker said. “I thought we had some fight in us. … We missed a lot of shots we needed to make.”
Not all was gloomy doom for East (11-15). Trevon Tussey led the Raiders with 19 points with five rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, and Hunter Binion had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Problem was, the Raiders shot 31.5% from the field and made only six of 22 3-pointers.
Tussey and Braden Hicks kept East close early – their five combined points were the reason the Raiders were ahead, 5-4, a little less than three minutes into the game.
Webb, meanwhile, displayed an assortment of first-stanza offense.
In order: two free throws, a defensive rebound and length-of-court layup, a spin-in-the-lane five-foot floater, a fake plus an up-and-under layup, a reverse layup, and a 3 from the right corner.
That’s 13 of his 17 points in the first half.
“A lot of my points in the first quarter were just me attacking, getting myself open, making moves,” Webb said.
East, meanwhile, stumbled. The Raiders managed just a Micah Adams bucket over the final 3:57 and trailed, 19-9.
The Raiders trailed by only 28-25 with 2:44 left in the second on Binion’s 3-point-play. East came no closer – West led, 36-29 at halftime and 54-40 after three quarters.
One thing went wrong – Tyson Webb had trouble snipping his strand of the net because the scissors were dull. Coach Webb, meanwhile, offered a one-word summation of the evening.
“I guess if I summed it up with one word,” the coach said, “we’d say, ‘finally.’”
