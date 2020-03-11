MOREHEAD East Carter ended its season Tuesday night with a 55-46 loss to the eventual 16th Region Champions Russell.
Down by seven in the first quarter, the Lady Raiders found their groove and strung together a 15-0 run that put them ahead at the half. However, the lead was short lived.
After the break, the Lady Devils returned with an unmatched intensity.
Extremely tough defense allowed the Lady Devils back in the game with Jaylen Steele blazing the way. Steele’s points off the turnovers tied the score 27-27 early in the third quarter.
It wasn’t long before the Lady Devils snatched back the lead. They took a 38-34 lead into the final stanza after outscoring the Lady Raiders 19-7.
Determined to not be sent home, East Carter made one last rally. A couple of threes had them back in contention. It was a three-pointer by Haley Campbell that had the Lady Raiders back within a basket, 42-40, with over six minutes of play.
Despite their effort, It wasn’t enough to get back the lead. The Lady Raiders were unable to hang as the Lady Devils once again pushed out the lead with a 13-4 run that ended the game.
The Lady Raiders were led by Alyssa Stickler with 19 points. She ended the season 418 points having averaged 13.5 points per game.
Campbell ended her senior career with eight points in her final appearance.
Avery Hall entered from the bench to add seven points. Hannah Gallion, Jascie Greene and MacKenzie Bush split the remaining points. They each added four points.
The Lady Devils were led by Steele with 20 points and Aubrey Hill with 13 points and 12 rebounds.
The Lady Devils went on to defeat Rowan County, 48-41, in the semifinals and Boyd County, 75-57, in the regional finals.
