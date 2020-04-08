GRAYSON East Carter baseball will rely on returning experience.
Despite losing seven seniors to graduation, Noah Caudill, Matthew Holmes, Caden McDavid, Trey Scott, Maxwell Shelton, and Lucas Young, the Raiders return a slew of young talent.
Trevor Cline returns one of the team’s best hitters. Having led the team in hits last season with 32 hits, Cline will continue to improve at the plate.
He returns with the best batting average after finishing last season with a .356 batting average behind Scott’s .406. He also led the team in triples and doubles having hit two triples and eight doubles.
Donovan Damron, Ethan Napier and Brody Stephens return as the Raiders’ three seniors this season.
Damron returns the most experienced.
A starter last season, he finished with a .296 batting average, 27 runs and 24 hits. He led the team in stolen bases having stolen 16 bases out of 17 attempts.
Ethan Napier returns a .147 batting average, and Stephens rejoins the team after taking two years off.
Ethan Tiller, another starter from last season, returns having had a promising start at the plate last year. He led the team with three home runs and held onto a .314 batting average.
The Raiders also have a large sophomore class including Ryland Fuller, Brayden McGee, Connor Goodman, Austin Hutchinson, Caleb Mc-Daniels, Charlie Terry and Matthew Tomolonis.
The Raiders hope to improve on last year’s 12-17 season. They finished 9-10 in regional play and 6-2 in the District.
The highlight of last season was the 9-3 win over West Carter at their home field. Tiller’s breakout night at the plate with two home runs and four RBIs assisted them in the win.
The win over the Comets boosted their spirits as they went into the postseason. They took on West Carter for the third time last season, almost upsetting the 62nd District favorites in the finals.
The game ended a devastating tenth inning, 8-7, loss to their rivals during the championship game.
Their win against Morgan County in the first round of the district earned them a spot in the 16th Region tournament in which they lost 10-0 to Rowan County, last year’s regional champions, in the first round of the tournament.
The Raiders are holding out hope for a late start to the upcoming season, however things look bleak as the KHSAA just announced an extension on the dead period until May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.