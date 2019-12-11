OWINGSVILLE – East Carter started slow but finished strong Saturday afternoon in a 58-45 win over Bath County in the opening round of the EKC Tournament.
Hunter Binion led the Raiders with 15 points and eight rebounds. Treven Tussey added 12. Braden Hicks added 10 off the bench.
East Carter rallied from a 50 run by Bath County after Brooks Williams put the Wildcats in front early. East Carter answered with a 15-0 run sparked by Hicks and Binion to open the sizable lead after one.
“He’s followed up a good game with a good game,” East Carter coach Brandon Baker said. “That’s a really good sign because he can give us that. I really like what he allows us to do off the bench. He’s been really good, and we just hope he keeps it up.”
Bath County made things interesting to start the second behind a 17-1 run to regain the lead. Wildcats big man Jacob Patton’s putback with 4:19 to play in the half gave the home team a 22-16 edge.
Patton finished with a double-double (20 and 10) for the Wildcats.
A pair of bookended Binion scores capped an 8-2 Raiders’ run to close the half for a 2624 lead at the break.
Bath County (0-3) trailed 45-38 after three and faced a double-digit battle much of the final stanza.
“When you play East Carter, I don’t care what time of the season that is or how good they are, they are going to play you strong,” Bath County coach Bart Williams said. “They are very well-coached and break you down on both ends and make you look bad if you aren’t prepared both mentally and physically. That’s what they did to us today. We aren’t a very good basketball team right now.”
East Carter (2-1) forced 20 Bath County turnovers and out rebounded the Wildcats 28-14.
“I was very pleased defensively,” Baker said. “I thought we guarded the crap out of them in certain situations in half-court defense and man to man.”
E. CARTER 15 11 19 13—58 BATH CO. 7 17 14 7—45 East Carter (58) — Goodman 1, Adams 7, Hicks 10, Cline 3, Tussey 12, Damron 2, Miller 8, Binion 15, Pope, Walker, Boggs. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Tussey 3, Hicks 2). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 25.
Bath County (45) — Williams 5, Lyons 3, Hunt 5, Leach 3, Otis 5, Grigsby 4, Patton 20, McKenzie, Wilson, Rushing. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Williams, Lyons, Hunt, Leach). FT: 13-19. Fouls: 16.
GIRLS East Carter 64, Bath Co. 27
East Carter’s first-quarter production would have been all the Lady Raiders needed for a win over Bath County Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the EKC Tournament.
Alyssa Stickler dropped 16 of her game-high 21 points in the opening frame as the Lady Raiders rolled to a 29-3 lead after one. They cruised the rest of the way for a 64-27 win over the Lady Wildcats.
Twelve Lady Raiders scored in the win. Halle Swanagan joined Stickler in double figures with 10.
Kristen Vice led Bath County with 11 points.
E.CARTER 29 11 16 8 — 64 BATH CO. 3 9 8 7— 27 East Carter (64) — Stickler 21, Swanagan 10, Bush 1, Campbell 4, Gallion 5, Gamsby 6, Moore 2, Greene 2, Steele 2, Marcum 5, Hall 3, J. Waggoner 3, M. Waggoner. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Stickler 3, Swanagan 2, Marcum, J. Waggoner). FT: 5-9. Fouls: 19.
Bath County (45) — Crabtree, Vice 11, Barrett 3, McNabb 4, Purris, Thomas 3, Crouch, Norris 2, Davis, Roland 3. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (McNabb). FT: 11-25. Fouls: 10.
Russell 58 West Carter 51
OLIVE HILL – Russell separated from West Carter with a big second quarter as the Lady Devils put away the Lady Comets in the first round of the EKC Tournament on Saturday.
Eighth-grade point guard Shaelyn Steele racked up 25 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Lady Devils (2-1). Fellow eighth-grader Bella Quinn pitched in 15 points in just 23 minutes of play. Campbell Jachimczuk tossed in eight points off the bench.
Kylie Gilliam paced West Carter (1-1) with 14 points. Ragan Adkins had 11. Allie Stone had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
RUSSELL 16 1716 9— 58 W.CARTER 14 7 17 13 — 51 Russell (58) — Blevins, Ruggles 6, Steele 25, Quinn 15, Ross 4, Hester, Jachimczuk 8, Arthur. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Quinn 3, Jachimczuk 2, Steele). FT; 8-15. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.
West Carter (51) — Stone 9, Adkins 11, Jordan 9, Gilliam 14, Burchett 4, Middleton, Chandler 4. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Adkins 3, Stone). FT: 5-13. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Adkins.
