East Carter headed into the postseason with hopes of high return.
Both the Raiders and the lady raiders faced several obstacles this season.
The Raiders had a late start due to their success in fall sports. A team primarily made up of multisport athletes, the Raiders had quite a grind to get their basketball legs under them.
The Raiders fought through adversity and finished the season 3-3 in the district.
They were led by seniors Hunter Binion and Micah Adams.
Binion led the team in points and rebounds with 12.3 points per game and 8.4 rebounds.
Adams and treven tussey each averaged 11 points per game. They averaged 11.5 and 11.8 points respectively.
The Raiders weren't proud of the 10-14 finish. However, they are determined to make up for it during the postseason.
The Raider improved from the first half of the season to claim wins over both Elliott County and Morgan County.
The Raiders play their first game of the postseason Wednesday night against Elliott County. With two wins over Elliott in the regular season, the Raider hope to make it back to the championship game and the regional tournament.
The Championship game will be held Friday, Feb. 28th at 7 p.m. at Elliott County.
The Lady Raiders were quite proud of their regular season finish. Having had to adjust to a new coach for the first time in over 20 years, the lady raiders shocked the 16th region.
The lady raiders started the season by winning the EKC tournament in an overtime effort over Rowan County.
They went on to a 17-11 finish and were 5-2 in district play.
Alyssa Sticker average 13.5 points during the regular season. The junior forward has been the Lady Raiders leading scorer since her freshman season.
Behind Stickler has been Haley Campbell and Halle Swanagan. Swanagan and Campbell have averaged just below double-digits with 8.8 and 9.1 points per game respectively.
During the Raiders EKC win, Mackenzie Bush and Markita Gamsby demonstrated their potential. They led the Lady Raiders to victory. Bush scored 18 points a season’s best and Gamsby added 13 points.
Their win over Rowan County and Boyd County, two of the top ranked teams in the region, prove that the Lady Raiders are a viable threat during the postseason.
The Lady Raiders first postseason game was Monday night against Elliott County. The Championship game will be held Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
