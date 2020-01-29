WALESKA, Ga. Kentucky Christian traveled south to take on Reinhardt University in men’s basketball action.
The Knights were sporting a nine-game winning streak within the AAC and were looking to lift the streak to double-digits, but RU had other ideas as they sent KCU home with their first conference defeat (67-71) since Dec. 7.
The Knights were led in scoring by Owens Crawford and his 16 pts. He was 4-9 from the field with all four made shots coming from beyond the arc and was a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line while dishing out four assists during the game. Cole Gilliland was just behind Crawford in the scoring column by adding 15 pts and two 3-pters to go with a 7-8 performance from the charity stripe. He led all players with seven rebounds.
Kobe Brown (13 pts) and Connor Maddox (11 pts) round out the double figure scorers for KCU as they both chipped in 3 3-pt shots and were both 2-2 in free-throws.
Kentucky Christian traveled to Bluefield College on Tuesday as both Knights teams took part in an AAC basketball doubleheader.
