GRAYSON – Several days to reflect on Johnson Central’s second state football title left coach Jim Matney appreciating it all the more.
In a matchup of unbeatens, the Golden Eagles held off Boyle County 21-20 for the Class 4A crown on Dec. 7 at Kroger Field in Lexington.
“I think it’s probably the biggest win in the school’s history, probably because of the setting of everything,” Matney said Monday at The Daily Independent’s All-Area Large School photo shoot at Kentucky Christian University. He was chosen Coach of the Year by the newspaper’s sports staff.
Johnson Central’s drive received added fuel from a disparaging comment made by Boyle County Middle School’s principal at a pep rally leading up to the contest.
“I believe it was the second-largest attendance (9,439) for a 4A state championship,” Matney said. “I think a large part was our people. We had a lot throughout the mountains who came to cheer us on.”
All-Area Player of the Year honors went to Ashland running back/cornerback Blake Hester, the catalyst behind a 10-win state quarterfinal team in 3A.
“It makes me feel proud of what I accomplished with our team,” Hester said. “It was a great year. Our schedule was very tough. I feel like the whole community was behind us.”
Hester and All-Area running mate Keontae Pittman thrilled Ashland fans with their explosive exploits.
Hester rushed for more than 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior.
“You see his plays on the field,” Tomcats coach Tony Love said. “That’s only a part of what Blake’s done. He’s created a culture of extra work to show this is what commitment is all about. Everybody knows he’s not going to miss a rep in the weight room. He’s done whatever he can to make the team better.”
With Hester running for 170 yards, Ashland handed Ohio Division V state runner-up Ironton its only loss until the state finals.
Hester surpassed 2,000 yards rushing and receiving to lead one of the state’s highest-ranked 3A teams.
Love said Hester’s toughness and durability helped set him apart.
“He’s not missed a game in four years,” Love said. “Earlier in his career, he had a laceration in the Covington Holmes game and came out long enough to get it sewn up.”
Hester’s shifty running style reduced the number of direct hits he took from defenders.
So how did his coach describe Hester as a ball carrier?
“Relentless,” answered Love, “same as his work ethic. He’s just not going to quit. Blake’s hard to get ahold of. He spins, twists, changes direction, gets under a defender and drives. A lot of running backs, you know their moves. He will cut, spin, juke you, accelerate away from you. I don’t know how he processes what he’s going to do. I think it’s just instinctive.”
Hester’s appreciation for his teammates runs deep, especially the blockers he followed.
“I love them ... my O-line for life,” he said. “In my opinion they are the best in the state.”
Johnson Central’s first state title came in a rout — 48-0 over Franklin-Simpson in 2016. The challenge this time was significantly greater.
“I felt like Boyle County was probably a three-touchdown favorite,” Matney said of the Golden Eagles’ fifth consecutive state final, which followed back-to-back setbacks to Franklin-Simpson. “I felt we were a three-touchdown favorite one time before but managed to lose.
“First of all, you know anything can happen,” Matney continued. “But more important than all that is we believed our kids could rise to the occasion. I felt they really had not had to dig down all year. I thought we had it in us just to dig deeper.”
Johnson Central responded, overcoming two first-half deficits and winning the turnover category 5-0 to put a bow on its first perfect (15-0) season.
“Our game plan was to give them the short stuff,” Matney said of explosive Boyle County. “It’s more difficult to drive it 80 or 90 yards without making a mistake. Another part of that was to keep hitting them. Our teams through the years have been very physical. We felt it might make them make some mistakes, and it did.”
Matney said historically the Golden Eagles have never been the biggest, fastest or most skilled of teams.
“The thing we’ve hung our hat and built on is toughness,” he said. Offensively, Johnson Central wears down the opposition with a relentless, ground-gobbling “Wing Bone” attack.
“I was very fortunate that system fit the type kids that I have here,” Matney said.
Senior Devin Johnson — one of the team’s 10 All-Area selections in voting by coaches — averaged 11.2 yards per carry. He finished with 1,668 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Johnson was also a driving force on defense, making 91 tackles from his outside linebacker position.
“Devin’s the symbol of Johnson Central football,” Matney said. “He’s not the biggest or fastest, but he’s the toughest.”
Johnson was just happy to play his role and go out on such a high note.
“We made big plays in big moments,” he said. “It’s incredible to win the way we did. Our senior class has stuck together since seventh grade. We played in four state championship games. After losing two in a row, we decided we weren’t going to get beat again.”
Teammates joining Johnson on the All-Area offense included quarterback Ryley Preece, linemen Grant Bingham and Andrew Clifton and wide receiver Seth Dalton.
Preece, who shared quarterback honors with Greenup County’s Eli Sammons, rushed for 679 yards and 14 TDs. He also completed 50 of 70 passes for 1,223 yards and 18 scores.
“Ryley’s maybe the first quarterback in Kentucky to start four state championship games,” Matney said. Bingham and Clifton helped pave the way for Central’s 4,526 rushing yards. Dalton caught 21 passes for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns. Preece and Dalton combined on a key 46-yard pass play in the state final.
“I had saved that one all year,” Matney said.
All-Area defenders from the Golden Eagles consisted of linemen Dylan Preston and Zach Russell, along with linebacker Hunter McCloud and defensive back Cody Rice. McCloud led the team with 149 tackles — 17 of them for losses.
Johnson Central also was represented by All-Area kicker Jake Headley, who made 70 extra points and two field goals.
Ashland followed with eight selections. Pittman, a junior, rushed for 1,265 yards and 14 TD. He also had 11 receptions for 99 yards and two scores.
“Thunder and lightning,” is what Hester called the tandem.
Other Tomcats chosen were O-linemen John Stone and Gary Swiney, defensive lineman Cameron Marushi, linebackers Steele Workman and Caleb Tackett, and defensive back Hunter Gillum. Workman and Tackett each racked up more than 100 tackles.
Lawrence County, Fleming County and Rowan County had four honorees apiece.
Baden Gillispie paced the Bulldogs’ offense by running for 1,170 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also threw for 344 yards and five TDs. Lawrence County also placed Kyle Davis (OL), Brandon Davis (DL) and Alex Strickland (DB). Davis finished with 10.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Fleming County’s Jonathan Maher, Kaleb Flanery, Brad Applegate and Logan Pinkley led the Panthers to a 10-win season, highlighted by two playoff wins.
Maher posted huge numbers: more than 3,500 yards and 42 TDs passing and rushing — plus 124 tackles. Flanery returned two of his seven interceptions to the end zone. He and Pinkley both topped 700 yards in receiving.
Rowan County’s quartet included 1,495-yard rusher Cole Wallace, Hunter Reisenbigler (OL), Brien Hill (DB) and Devin Davidson (punter). Wallace scored 22 touchdowns and Hill picked off four passes.
Greenup County’s Sammons — a Marshall signee — threw for nearly 2,000 yards this season to become northeastern Kentucky’s all-time leader with 7,635. He passed and ran for 28 touchdowns as a senior. Austin Evans grabbed 13 of the aerial scores. Offensive lineman Reid Parker helped provide protection for Sammons as well as opening running lanes.
East Carter climbed to seven wins this season. Representing the Raiders were receiver/ running back Micah Adams, linebacker Tyler Wages and defensive back Zach Holtsclaw.
Adams caught 39 passes and scored 15 TDs. Adams and Holtsclaw combined for five interceptions, while Wages made 61 tackles.
Boyd County’s Dayne Lawson led his team in rushing, receiving, scoring and tackles.
