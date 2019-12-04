The Daily Independent’s Boys Soccer All-Area Team is pictured. From left, front row: Ben Acuff,Chase Alderman, Logan Cales, Max Cantrell, Trevor Cline and Coach of the Year Chris Huddle. Middle row: Joe Ewing, Shawn Greenhill, Garrett Halstead, Lucas Hart, Jake Headley, Luke Johnson, Rylan Keelin. Back row: Dilan Maxey, Ethan Miller, John-Tyler Perkins, Hunter Sammons, Ronnie Totten, JB Walter. Not pictured: Jordan Dials, Tyler Maynard and Alex Perez.

KEVIN GOLDY | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT