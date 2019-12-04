Pictured is the 2019 The Daily Independent Boys Cross Country All-Area Team. From left, front row: AJ Barker, Gavin Brock, Davis Brown, Grant Chaffin and Coach of the Year Becca Chaney. Middle row: Tyler Conn, Trad Egleston, Spencer Elswick, Logan Harrison and Lucas Hart. Back row: Jayson Ingles, Elijah Pridemore, Waylon Smith, Jonah Stanley, J.B. Terrill and Mason Newsome. Not pictured: Isaiah Caperton.

KEVIN GOLDY | THE DAILY INDEPENDENT