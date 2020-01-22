RACELAND West Carter showcases incredible depth in “All A” regional tournament.
“That is the thing about the game. You want to be a team that doesn’t have to rely on one person. If you have that one guy you can ride along and win a lot of games with, that’s great. But we have got some good basketball players and everyone we are putting out on the floor, we expect to be productive. That is what we are getting,” said West Carter head coach Jeremy Webb.
The Comets had six players score in double digits across three games. The team also had four players reach double digit in the semifinals and finals to earn them the honor of 16th region All A champions.
Braden Leadingham, who has been on the rise since recovering from an early season illness, led the team in the opening round. Leadingham had his second 20-point night this season scoring 24 points in the 81-56 win over Menifee County. Leadingham’s season’s best of 27 points was in the win against in the Comets 63-44 win over Morgan Jan. 3.
Leadingham has an average of 14.4 points per game with the conclusion of last week’s games. He has shot 58.1 percent from the field.
Tyson Webb scored 14 points in the opening round and Trace Tackett added ten.
Webb has been the team’s consistent leader all season. He has averaged 15.9 points per game through the first half of the season. Webb has improved from averaging 11.1 points per game last season.
“Tyson has done a good job for us. He has such a good game of inside and out basketball. He is also a very good defender in the half court. We expect him to keep bringing that all season,” said Coach Webb.
Webb and Leadingham scored in double digits all three games. In the 75-65 win over Bath County in the All A semifinals, the duo lead the team scoring 17 points a piece. Webb was 6 of 13 from the field. He scored two of four attempts from outside the arch and was perfect from the free throw line going 3-for-3. Leadingham shot 8-for-12 from the field and 1-for-4 from the line.
Tackett had another double digit night scoring 13 points and Dominick Dean add 14 points to Monday night’s game. It was Dean’s third double-digit appearance including his season’s best of 17 points in the win over Magoffin at the Mountain Schoolboy Classic held at Belfry high school.
Tackett has an average of 8.2 points per game at the conclusion of last week’s games and Dean has scored 7.2 points per game.
The championship game took a true team effort to come out with the win 56-53 over Raceland at Raceland High School.
Trevor Callahan, a Comet’s junior and pitcher for the baseball team, took charge leading the team by scoring 19 points.
He shot 8-for-13 from the field, went 2-for-4 from three point range and made his only attempt from the charity stripe. The win over Raceland was his third double-digit appearance.
Evan Jordan had a perfect night making the team’s sixth man to have a double-digit night during the All A. He shot 5-for-5 from the field and went 1-for-1 from the line.
Webb and Leadingham both scored 10 points during the Championship.
