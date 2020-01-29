RICHMOND Owensboro Catholic reeled off the first eight points and rolled past West Carter in the tournament’s Thursday morning opener.
The Comets stayed within 12-8 after one quarter, but Owensboro Catholic extended the lead to 18 at halftime and put the game away by outscoring West Carter 24-9 in the third quarter.
“It’s important to get off to a quick start against a good team like Owensboro Catholic and we failed to do so,” Comets coach Jeremy Webb said. “Played behind from the tip and didn’t ever get into the flow of the game. Some of it could have been jitters early on, but we couldn’t play our way out of it. They are a very good basketball team. They defended and executed their offense extremely well.”
Brian Griffith scored 19 points for the Third Region champs, who went 7-for-10 from long range. Drew Hartz and Gray Weaver each made 3 of 4 shots beyond the arc. Hartz tallied 14 points, while Weaver finished with 11 points, four blocked shots and three assists.
Owensboro Catholic (13-6) had 19 second-chance points.
Braden Leadingham posted eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal for West Carter (9-8). The Comets shot 28 percent from the field.
“You hope that playing in an atmosphere like that on the college-sized floor bodes well for our team as we progress throughout the rest of the season,” Webb said. “ We were able to practice at both Transylvania and Berea during the trip.”
WEST CARTER 8 8 9 8 — 33
OWENSBORO CATH. 12 20 24 6 — 62
West Carter (33) — Callahan 6, Webb 3, Leadingham 8, Tackett 6, Bond 4, Jordan 2, Wilburn 2, Rayburn 2. PF: 19. Fouled out: None. FT: 1-4. 3-point FGs: 2 (Tackett 2).
Owensboro Catholic (62) — Hartz 14, Webb 7, Riney 4, Griffith 19, Weaver 11, scales 2, McFarland 5. PF: 7. Fouled out: None. FT: 13-27. 3-point FGs: 7 (Hartz 3, Griffith, Weaver 3).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.