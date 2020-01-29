MOREHEAD A remarkably-shot first half allowed Rowan County to run away with an early lead over West Carter.
“As long as we continue to shoot and rebound the ball as well we did tonight, I think that gives us a chance each and every night,” said Rowan County Coach Shawn Thacker.
The Vikings took an 11-point lead into the second half, 35-24, and outscored the Comets 30-21 for the 65-45 win.
This was the second time this season the Vikings and the Comets met at Rowan County Senior High School with Rowan taking the early season win, 69-54.
The Comets’ 55.0 percent from the field during the first half paled in comparison to the Vikings’ 73 percent. The Vikings, led by Mason Moore and Chase Alderman, made 14 of 19 attempts from the field.
“They shot so well from the field tonight. They took really high percentage shots, and shooting the basketball like they were, it is tough for us to hang in there. We didn’t adjust well and they played a very good basketball game,” said West Carter Coach Jeremy Webb.
Moore and Alderman are the duo any coach would be happy to have. They split 24 points in the first half.
Alderman shot 6-for-6 from the field and made both attempts from the line. Moore was 5-for-7, 1-for-1 from outside the arch and made his only attempt the line.
“It’s a pleasure to coach them. We can interchange them where we have them. Sometimes we put Mason on the block. Sometimes we can put Chase on the block. We can run certain plays for run one, then flip it and run it for the other. It is nice because you don’t have to worry about too much change for those guys,” said Thacker.
Nathan Goodpaster added to the first half by making two of two attempts from outside the arch for six points. Kellen made his only attempt from three-point range during the second half to add to the team 33 percent from three point range.
“All of our other kids are finding their roles and we are really starting to develop as a team. Everyone kind of knows where to go and what their responsibilities are,” said Thacker.
During the second half, Moore scored another 15 points to end the night with 27 points. One of the top free throw shooters in the state, Moore was a perfect 7-for-7 from the line.
He has averaged 23.5 points per game and shot 83.2 percent from the free throw line during the Vikings’ first 19 games. Moore is among the top 15 players in Kentucky based on points per game, the top 25 free throw shooters and is among the top 10 rebounders according to the KHSAA leaderboards.
Moore was awarded before the game for his 1,000th career point with Rowan County and his 2,000th career point.
Alderman ended the night with 17 points and led the Vikings with eight rebounds. Moore added six rebounds to the team’s 28 rebounds. They out rebounded the Comets 28-23.
“Chase and Mason were warriors on the glass. Just a tough, hard-nosed, competitive game. Devin, Kellen, those guys dove in there and pitched in. We are doing a better job of blocking out of our zone,” said Thacker.
The Comets were led by outstanding effort from Braden Leadingham. Leadingham scored 20 points. He shot 9-for-17 from the field.
“He did a good job of attacking the basket early. That is Braden. Braden has a lot of fight in him and a lot of motion in him. He brings it every night,” said Webb.
Tyson Webb and Dominick Dean added eight points each.
Rowan County faced Lewis County at home last Wednesday while the Comets rested for the first round of the All A tournament against Owensboro Catholic on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.