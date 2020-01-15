A low scoring affair at ends with West Carter coming out on top in the first East-West game of the 2019-2020 season.
The Comets pulled off the 46-33 win from the free throw line on the Raiders’ home court. They made 23 of 30 attempts to make up for half of Thursday night’s scoring.
“In this kind of atmosphere and this kind of game. That is huge. Whenever we get stops on our end, and come down and make two free throws on this end. It’s good for us,” said West coach Jeremy Webb.
Despite having West having a marginal lead for three quarters of the game, East Carter’s Braden Hicks attempted to pull his team back within striking distance. Scoring a basket and drawing free throws, Hicks tallied five points during a Raiders’ 7-2 run that left the score within three early in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Miller’s free throws had the score 28-25 with 7 minutes and 30 second left to play.
West Carter’s Braden Leadingham wasn’t worried at all.
“I knew our team is old enough. We have enough maturity that we could handle it. We would pull back the lead East Carter’s a very good team but we stole back the ball and stepped up on defense,” said Leadingham.
Leadingham and Tyson Webb led the charge for West Carter scoring 12 points apiece and each making six from the free throw line. Webb was perfect from the line making six of six attempts.
The Comets sunk 12 out 17 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to rise above. The Comets outscored the Raiders’ 18-11 in the final stanza.
“I am proud of the good job our guys did defensively. What can you say? We held them to 33 points. That is where we won the game tonight,” said Coach Webb.
The Comets’ zone defense did the trick. It held the Raiders off balance all game.
“I feel for my guys. I didn’t have them ready. We didn’t rep zone offense one time during practice. Granted they can out zone us. You could tell. I am not frustrated at my guys whatsoever,” said East Carter coach Brandon Baker. “They still believe in me. We’ll just get back to work.”
Treven Tussey had scored the first basket for the Raiders before a 10-2 run by the Comets secured a lead in the first. The Comets entered the second quarter with a 6 point lead that lasted through the second and third quarter before the Raiders’ comeback.
The Raiders were led by Adams with 11 points. Adams was 4-for-4 from the free throw line and 2-for-6 from the field. He made his only attempt from outside the arch.
Hunter Binion added seven points and eight rebounds.
The Raiders and the Comets will meet again on John “Hop” Brown Court on Friday, Jan. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.