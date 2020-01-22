RACELAND Successful basketball teams often find ways to make adjustments and overcome adversity in tournament atmospheres.
Such was the case for the West Carter Comets on Thursday night, as they claimed their first 16th Region All “A” championship since 2012 with a 56-53 win over Raceland.
The Comets allowed a red-hot Rams squad to hit 5-of-11 threes in the first half, but switched up their defensive philosophy in the second half to limit Raceland to just 1-of-3 shooting from distance.
“The first half they were shooting the ball extremely well, and they came out and made three or four three-pointers it seemed like early in the game and were getting some pretty clean looks on us,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said. “We finally went in to the locker room here at the half and just decided that we’re going to have to come out and sit down and guard some people in half court man and we did a good job of it.”
West Carter was led in scoring by Trevor Callahan’s 19 points. The junior entered the contest averaging 5.9 points per game.
“It was a good job by our guys to be able to play through some adversity there with our leading scorers playing maybe not the best game,” Webb said. “To have somebody like Trevor step up and make plays, big plays there for us in the third quarter whenever things were not going so well, that’s good to have other guys.”
The Comets trailed 30-23 at halftime, but would take their first lead in the third quarter with 40 seconds to play on a Braden Leadingham layup from a beautiful dime of a pass from Tyson Webb.
“We had a good lead, and then took some tough shots in transition that we really shouldn’t take and it kind of got them going,” Raceland head coach Bob Trimble said.
Raceland would reclaim the lead with 4:17 to play in the game on an Andrew Floyd free throw to put the Rams up 43-42, but West Carter responded on a basket from Evan Jordan.
Jordan finished with 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting and gathered 5 rebounds overall. He scored six points in the final 3:35 of play to help the Comets close out the game.
“It was very big, Evan crashing the boards helped us a lot with all those put backs and in keeping them from getting fast breaks,” Callahan said.
Jordan had a crucial putback with 20 seconds remaining to push the Comets advantage to 56-53.
The Rams answered with an Andrew Floyd layup with 9.1 seconds left in the game, but the basket was waived off for an offensive interference.
Trimble described the play as a “huge call down the stretch.”
“There’s nine seconds to go in a championship game and you blow the whistle on that, I just don’t understand that call,” Trimble said.
Raceland still had a glimmer of hope after West Carter missed the front end of a one-and-one. The Comets then forced a turnover with 6 seconds left, but would miss both free throws.
With no timeouts remaining, the Rams went the length of the floor and got a hail mary heave from Kirk Pence, but Pence’s shot went hard off the backboard and bounced atop the front of the rim and out as the final buzzer sounded.
The win puts the Comets (9-6) in the All-A state tournament against Owensboro Catholic next Thursday at Eastern Kentucky University.
“It’s awesome,” Callahan said of advancing to the state tournament. “Our girls have been there the last few years and we went and watched them, and it’s about time we get down there and show them that we can play too.”
