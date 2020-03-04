DAYTON, Tenn. After suffering a lopsided loss in the first game of the three-game series with Bryan College, KCU looked to even the score with the Bryan but that was not to be on this day. The 18th ranked Lions took the final two games by 4-15 and 7-8 scores.
BC used a power surge in the initial innings to put the first game out of reach with five home runs from five different players. The Lions roared out to a 12-0 lead through three innings and even though the Knights outscored Bryan the remainder of the game, the damage had already been done. In a pinch-hitting role, Trey Cash drove in two of the Knights four runs with Aaron Dubbs and Alex Jacobs collecting the other two. Seven different players in the red/black contributed hits with Justin Hilton, Adarius Moody, Fabion Ricks, and Anton Wheeler all touching the plate. KCU sent four pitchers to the mound with Benjamin Welch taking the loss.
With the Knights holding a six-run lead going into the home half of the 6th inning, it looked like KCU might salvage a split of Saturday’s action. KCU had just hung six runs on BC to take a 7-1 lead but the Lions would have the last word as they rebounded to score seven runs in the bottom of the 6th to take a one-run lead. They would get the tying run to second base but were unable to push Brandon Hackworth across the plate.
Offensively for Kentucky Christian, Chase Schoeff joined the power output by hitting his first home run of the season and collected two RBI to go with a run scored. Trey Mills was also credited with two RBI in his only plate appearance. Dylan Arnold and Adam Gray produced identical line scores with 1-3, one run and one RBI performances. Michael McCarty was tabbed with the Game 2 loss.
