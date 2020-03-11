GRAYSON The KCU baseball team got the school’s first Appalachian Athletic Conference victory when they hosted the Montreat College Cavaliers.
Not only was it the first AAC win but the first-ever conference win, period. Throughout the University’s baseball history, it has never had a true conference affiliation until joining the AAC, so the 5-1 win takes on much more significance for this program. With the victory, KCU moves to 1-3 in the AAC and 5-7 overall.
Two areas of the game carried the Knights in this contest: timely pitching and timely hitting. First the pitching, in four of the nine innings KCU hurlers faced at least one batter with two or more runners on base and worked their way out of the jam surrendering but a single run.
Now for the hitting … all the runs scored by the offense were the product of “BIG” hits. In the 4th inning, Trey Mills cleared a bases-loaded opportunity for the Knights with an opposite-field double to push KCU into the lead. Then in the 7th, following an Adarius Moody walk, Chase Schoeff homered to right-center field to give the home team a 5-1 lead and set the final score.
Schoeff finished the game going 2-3 with two RBI and two runs scored while Mills was 1-3 and had three RBI. Anton Wheeler scored a run and was 2-4 at the plate with a stolen base. Moody and Major Reeves scored the other two Knights runs.
On the mound, Tyler Sunstrum got the win with his six-hit, one earned run performance. He struck out nine and yielded only one free pass. Matthew Riley pitched three scoreless innings, striking out one and walking one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.