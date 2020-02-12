West Carter senior Emily Adkins signed with Kentucky Christian University to continue her volleyball career with the Lady Knights.
Adkins has been the core of the Lady Comets’ offense for the past four seasons and a member of the varsity team starting her seventh-grade year.
Adkins has assisted the Lady Comets in 126 wins during her six years with the Lady Comets program. She experienced two coaching changes and finished her senior season under her middle school coach Christie Tackett.
During Adkins’ time with West Carter, the Lady Comets had four winning seasons and were champions of the 62nd District twice. The Comets’ 3-2 victory over the East Lady Raiders on Oct. 22, 2019 took back 62nd District title for the first time since 2015.
Adkins also assisted the Lady Comets in their first regional victory in program history alongside her sister Madison Adkins.
Madison, a junior, will definitely miss playing alongside her sister, but with her just down the road, they will be able to continue supporting each other.
Adkins will join the Lady Knights in Fall 2020.
The Lady Knights finished their first season as members of the NAIA Appalachian Athletic Conference. They finished their inaugural season 12-23. They earned an eight seed in the AAC tournament.
With the program in its early year, Adkins will make a great addition to the KCU program. She will be under the direction of Coach Jeffery Huff.
Coach Huff was formerly the head coach of Ashland Blazer from 2008-2012. He took over as head coach of KCU in 2018.
