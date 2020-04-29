The editor:
The Legal Aid of the Bluegrass FIVCO Long-Term Care Ombudsman program would to say thank you to our Volunteers: Dianna Fischer, Sandra McComas, Anna Kelly, Larry Crotty Sherry Everhart, Angela Roy, Karen Rice-Sizemore, Stephanie Langguth, Cathy Pettit, Hunter Williamson, and Michaela Hood.
In 2018, 6613 certified volunteer Ombudsman program representatives contributed 543,175 hours of service to Ombudsman programs across the United States. The Independent Sector determined the estimated value of a volunteer hour in 2018 was $25.43. For the Ombudsman program, that is over $13 million of assets due to volunteer service!
Our volunteers provide an invaluable service to Long Term Care residents. They give of their time and effort to help give a voice to some of the most important members in our community.
If you would like to know more about volunteering with our program, please contact the FIVCO Long Term Care Ombudsman for more details: Legal Aid of the Bluegrass FIVCO Long Term Care Ombudsman Program 1616 Greenup Ave Ashland, KY 41101 (606) 780-2258
Amanda R. Hamilton
FIVCO District Long Term Care Ombudsman
