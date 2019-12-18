The editor:
The Olive Hill Area Chamber of Commerce would like to take this opportunity to thank the many who made this year’s “Christmas at the Depot” a huge success.
There were approximately 500 in attendance with almost 300 gifts handed out to children of all ages by Santa, Mrs Claus, and Dalton the Elf. Hot chocolate, cookies, and cakes were served. Marshmallows were roasted on an open fire and ornaments were hung by children on the community Christmas tree, which Santa himself magically lit up during the tree lighting ceremony. Everyone enjoyed singing Christmas Carols led by Sasha Colette and had a great time.
Thank you to the following….this could not have been a successful event without you:
*Olive Hill Maintenance Department (Ray Deem, Jesse Barber, Taylor Duncan) and the Olive Hill Mayor Jerry Callihan and City Council for working together with us and helping us with lights, decorations, repairs, and more
*Olive Hill McDonald's for supplying coloring sheets and crayons for the children
*Scenic Hills Realty for supplying snack cakes, Christmas cookies, for serving, and helping clean up
*Todd & Wanda Antrobus (Henri’s, Drive-In, Beach Buns, The Red Door, Stylish Stitches) for providing hot chocolate and marshmallows for all
*Olive Hill Public Library for handing out books and ice cream coupons (and for manning the exit for those visiting Santa)
*Olive Hill Fire Department for providing the beautifully decorated 1941 fire truck, the lit-up fire truck that brought in Santa & Mrs. Claus, and for helping monitor the crowd
*Grease Monkey Garage for bringing in the antique fire truck
*Sasha Colette for her beautiful singing and playing of Christmas Carols
*Dalton Conley for helping pass out gifts and helping set everything up
*Hazel Messer and Audriana Steagall for your gift donations for the kids
*Von Perry for your gift donations, helping set everything up and cleaning up, for serving, and traffic control of the line for Santa
*Chelsa Hamilton for your gift donations, helping move chairs, running to get items, helping shop for gifts, setting things up and cleaning up, and more
*Cory Claxon for taking pictures, helping with hanging of ornaments, and manning the back door
*Lincoln and Christy Stamper for your gift donations and helping with the roasting of the marshmallows
*Janie Qualls for helping with the outdoor events and for your wonderful support
*Santa and Mrs Claus for making the night magical
(I apologize if I failed to mention someone!)
Thanks to all who came out! Merry Christmas from the Olive Hill Area Chamber of Commerce!
Lisa Conley, President
Olive Hill Area Chamber of Commerce
