All the employees with Carter County Emergency Medical Services would like to say “Thank You” for all the support and kindness shown to us at this time of medical crisis sweeping across our communities, due the COVID-19 virus.
We want to assure all the citizens of Carter County that we are still out in the community doing our jobs to respond to any emergency need you may have the unfortunate opportunity to encounter. Please do not hesitate to utilize our services, should the need arise, as our service has taken many precautions to eliminate or dramatically reduce any spread of this virus. We carry all the proper equipment required to prevent the exposure to our staff and others of this virus on all our ambulances each call.
Should you need to call for an ambulance, you will notice our 911 Dispatchers will be asking you several additional questions to assist our staff in better understanding the nature of your emergency and help provide us a guide on how we should prepare ourselves when we respond to your call for help.
All local health care facilities are taking extreme measures to reduce any possible opportunity for exposure of the COVID-19 to individuals. So should the need arise to seek emergency medical help, please be assured the entire medical community is doing all it can to keep you safe and reduce any opportunity for exposure to additional diseases and viruses.
Also note should the need arise for you or a family member to utilize our emergency service for an unfortunate situation that has occurred, we will respond as timely as possible, keeping in mind we do have a limited number of vehicles and staff to respond to all
the citizens in the county, on any one day. All emergency calls are taken seriously to our team and we will be responding to your emergency as quickly as possible.
We would like to ask everyone to do as our Government Officials have asked and follow all recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of this virus. Hand washing, social distancing and staying at home if you are sick are all critical elements in reducing the spread of this or any such illness.
Just remember the employees with Carter County E.M.S are here (24-hrs) each day to respond to your urgent needs, so do not hesitate to call on us should the situation require our services.
We appreciate all your support and understanding during this difficult and trying time.
Rick Loperfido
Executive Director, Carter County EMS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.