Pep bands, popcorn, cheerleaders, emotional fans and a collection of media members help comprise the scene at Morehead State’s Ellis T. Johnson Arena this week.
All the attention, though, is on those who grace the hardwood.
This is the pinnacle moment of every high school basketball season. Welcome to Region Tournament Week (and a half).
For our particular area, the primary focus is on the 16th Region — and perhaps the 15th for a few of your readers.
Our sports staff, along with valuable contributing writers and photographers, looks forward to giving you full coverage from the first tip to the last horn. It all started on Monday with a pair of first-round girls games. The always-anticipated tournament will wrap up by Tuesday, March 10.
For four of eight teams in each tournament (boys and girls), 32 minutes of basketball — and sometimes more — are all that separate hope and despair, as their season will end with a region loss. Two facts that provide some solace: Every single team that participates in the postseason will end its season with a loss aside from the state champion; and at least that team advanced to the region tournament.
For the other four, the stage will be set for perhaps the most scintillating night of every high school hoops season: Final Four night. The region semifinal round has historically supplied countless thrills with edge-of-your-seat action.
When all is said and done, there will have been eight exciting, unforgettable nights in the books. Who will be the 2020 region tournament champions? That remains to be seen, and, good news basketball fans, there’s still plenty of hoops left to determine the representative. However, it goes by fast, so enjoy it.
Good luck to all the teams competing in the region tournaments, and best of luck to those that advance to the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena.
