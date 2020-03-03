Natalie Oney Bullins, 56, of Olive Hill, KY went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Natalie was born in Ashland, KY on November 9, 1963 to the late Billy Lew Oney and Yvonne Watson Oney. Natalie was a Dietitian with the V.A. Medical Center in Huntington, WV. Natalie is…