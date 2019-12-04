It’s both encouraging and reassuring to see Greenup County and Lawrence County fairs receive help through grants. The grants, which come from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, supply a boost to and pump some optimism into county fairs, in general.
Maybe you’re one of those folks who is a been-to-one-been-to-all type person when it comes to fairs. Perhaps you’re one who flocks to fairs whenever they’re open.
If you’re the latter, what’s the draw?
For some, it’s the aroma of piping hot corn dogs and funnel cakes. For others, it’s specific events like a horse show, beauty pageant or motocross. There may even be some of you who enjoy the rides, even though they don’t always appear to be the safest of attractions. And don’t forget the games and prizes.
Still, there’s something special about a fair. It offers a sense of community, too, which is always a positive.
The Greenup County fair can now replace broken-down barns while Lawrence County is concentrating on constructing a show arena to serve as a centerpiece for the new fairgrounds.
As reported by Mike James in Friday’s edition, the agriculture department awarded $93,750 to the Greenup board and $43,300 to the Lawrence board. Each grant pays 75% of the total project cost and the fair boards put up the 25% match, according to the department.
These are encouraging developments because we’d hate for fairs to fold. Like small-town newspapers (ahhem), county fairs still possess life and can still thrive, even.
Look at the Great Geauga County Fair in Burton, Ohio. It’s stood the test of time. That fair has been in operation every year since 1823.
Anything that brings local people together in one setting is good and should be supported.
It’s nice to see the Kentucky Department of Agriculture assisting both the Greenup County and Lawrence County fairgrounds.
