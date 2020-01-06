Widespread rain will spread northward across eastern Kentucky overnight and may reach areas around the I-64 corridor by dawn.
As the rain spreads north, rain may mix with and change over to a brief period of snow. This could produce a thin coating of snow around dawn.
While any accumulation will likely be on elevated and grassy surfaces, an isolated slick spot could develop on area roadways.
The threat of any snow will end by 9 a.m.
