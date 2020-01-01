The Carter County Public Library is closed today for New Year's Day, but starting tomorrow the library's holiday hours will end and the library will be back on their normal schedule.
The library closed for five days over the Thanksgiving holiday, four days over the Christmas holiday, and yesterday and today for the New Year's holiday, so that staff could spend time with family. Their normal hours, however, will resume on Thursday, January 2.
That means you can once again borrow books, use the library computers and internet, and borrow movies and other media.
Carter County Librarian Nellie Middleton has also taken advantage of the library resuming normal hours to remind the community of the impact libraries have on the county and the people who live here. According to statistics shared by Middleton, there are approximately 17,000 public libraries in communities across the United States, more than the number of McDonald's restaurants.
Until very recently, however, there was no library system in Carter County, making it the only county in the state of Kentucky without a public library system.
While that situation has now been resolved, the library still has to seek funding from the county and the two cities with library branches, Grayson and Olive Hill, to maintain their funding each year. There is no library tax in the county, so the library depends on the funding from the county and municipalities for most of their expenses.
In return, however, the library does much more than provide access to books. The computers and internet service they provide are crucial for those without home internet access. Students can use the computers to do research and type out homework such as term papers, and those seeking jobs can use the library's resources to submit applications online and to type up and print out resumes. The online job searches are especially important for those seeking to find a job, or to find a better job, she explained, as more and more employers turn to the internet to find their employees.
The library also serves as a location for community groups to hold meetings and get-togethers at no expense for the groups utilizing them. According to statistics from 2016, this amounted to libraries in the U.S. offering over five million programs to their communities in that year. Those statistics show that more people utilize their libraries than go to movie theaters each year.
In an age where you can't always trust the information that you find online is accurate or free of bias, 78 percent of Americans have stated they feel their libraries felt them find information that is trustworthy and reliable, and 65 percent feel their local libraries help them to grow as people. Another 75 percent say they feel public libraries provide them with resources they need. That makes sense, since librarians across the nation answer around 6.6 million questions every week and four million people visit libraries each day.
Millennials – adults aged 22 to 37 – especially feel they benefit from their public libraries. While 66 percent of all people surveyed say that the closure of their library would have a major impact on their communities, over half of millennials, 53 percent, use their local libraries each year – more than any other adult generation.
Middleton shared these statistics, compiled by the Library IQ community, to emphasize the importance of the public library system and to encourage more folks to see what their local libraries have to offer.
So, if you make only one New Year's Resolution, resolve to visit your local public library branch in Grayson or Olive Hill. You have nothing to lose, and a whole world of information and entertainment to gain.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
