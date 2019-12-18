We all, in our youth, used to imagine things about the places where we live. Stories about the people who built the homes we grew up in, founded the neighborhoods where we played, and strode the land before us. For most of us that sort of play ends as we grow older. We either find out the history, if we have the interest, and put the stories away, or we move on to our adult concerns and put those fancies of childhood behind us.
But, if you're Fonda Warnock, you build on both those imaginings and the things you've since learned, and you use them to craft tales of fiction that celebrate the heritage or your home. Warnock, an author who grew up in the South Shore area of Greenup County, spoke to the Carter County Poetry Society this past weekend, at the group's last meeting of the year. The topic of her presentation was “History, Legend, and Folk Tales: How they shape us and how we shape them for use in fiction writing.” Poetry, Warnock noted, could also draw inspiration from these resources.
The author shared tales of her neighborhood while growing up, such as stories about Native American burials in the neighborhood. These tales were later substantiated as Warnock grew up and began diving into the history of the area, specifically the prehistoric Native history, and the early Smithsonian surveys of the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys.
She said if she had known as a child those tales of Native burials were true, she would not have been as comfortable playing outside and sharing the sort of ghost stories they relished as young people. However, since she didn't find out until she was an adult, she instead used that history – and her imagination – to craft the tale in her book “The Warrior's Drum,” a book for middle year readers that tells the tale of an artifact found and the healing that comes from respecting what it represents.
Warnock also shared excerpts from a work in progress, one that borrows from the alternative history and pseudo-archaeology of folks like Graham Hancock, to take readers on an adventure with a female protagonist who works for a mysterious organization bent of finding artifacts from an unknown, prehistoric American culture that might be older than anything currently accepted. Think Lara Croft and Indiana Jones and you're on the right track for the new work in progress.
While Warnock is a novelist and story writer, she noted that these historic tales can also be used to inspire poetry and other written works.
She peppered her presentation with illustrations of historical native mounds, many no longer standing, and photos of burial mound excavations from the work of those early archaeological explorers in the Fullerton Fields along Indianola Avenue in South Shore.
While the author is currently between publishers, some of her work is available on Amazon, particularly those works published in conjunction with other writers from her tri-state writing group, the KYOWA Writers.
For more information on Warnock and her work you can follow the author on Goodreads, or find her on Facebook.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
