Progress on the Grayson Sports Park has been slowed due to inclement weather – 25 days officially lost due to weather through the month of February, according to the project manager – but work has continued at as steady a pace as possible.
Within the next 30 days, the project manager told the Park Board at its February meeting, concrete work should start going up in the park. This includes the foundations and pads for areas like the amphitheater and batting cages, as well as the curbing.
In other project news the board heard that the water fountain variance it has asked for is still under consideration by the state. The park is required by law to provide drinking fountains, but fountains are seen by some as unsanitary and in many parks they have been taken out or shut down. The park hopes to be able to provide drinking water with large coolers and cups instead.
Plans for the park's spray ground area have also been submitted for review.
The board also reviewed logo samples designed by park manager Grant Harper. They narrowed it down to a logo they liked, but suggested some possible changes for various uses they would like to see before making a final decision.
The board also discussed using the Recreation Alliance as a pass-through for donations and voted in favor of creating a Friends of the Sports Park group through the Recreation Alliance.
They also discussed firming up plans for sponsorships and heard from representatives of Coca-Cola about selling their products in the park and signage that could be provided by the company.
The next meeting of the Park Board is March 12, at 10 a.m. in the Grayson city building.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
