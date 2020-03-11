The Grayson Gallery & Art Center will present its seventh annual Women in the Arts art show and sale in celebration of Women's History Month on Friday, March 27. All creative female visual artists, musicians – the Appalachian Ladies Review – and even our caterer will be showcased.
They are currently accepting submissions of three to five pieces for the show in all mediums, of any size and subject. Work must be ready to hand, with a tag on the back featuring artists' name, title, and price if the art is available for purchase. There are two dates for submitting work, Saturday March 21, and Monday March 23, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Work may be submitted at the gallery and submission forms may be filled out in advance or at the time of submission at the gallery.
For more information, contact the Grayson Gallery & Art Center online, via Facebook, or stop by the gallery on submission dates.
