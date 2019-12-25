Carter Caves State Resort Park is once again gearing up for their annual Winter Adventure Weekend in the park. This year's event is scheduled to run from Thursday, January 23 through Sunday, January 26. The four day event will feature a variety of events, including rock climbing, ice climbing, rappelling, zip lining, and other activities.
While it's expected to be cold, it's a Winter Adventure after all, park naturalists Paul Tierney and Coy Ainsley have noted in previous years that it gives folks a unique opportunity to see a different side of the park. In addition to the gorgeous ice formations that build up in areas where water normally flows and drips, the duo have noted that the parks unique rock formations are also on better display in the winter season, when they aren't being obscured by forest greenery.
The 2020 event will be the eleventh year of the popular seasonal celebration. Returning events include wild caving, walking cave tours, rappelling, rope ascension, rock climbing, tree climbing, canoeing and kayaking, hiking, cave camping, archery, the squeeze box, winter survival, campfire cooking, orienteering, tomahawk throwing, the corrugated cave, mine lighting, adventure presentations, and a live band.
New events will include new field trips such as the Three Bridges Beauty Hike, the I-Did-A-Hike Challenge, Winter Walk: Walking Meditation, Journaling, and Yoga, Pit Plunging field trip, Finding Mental Health on the Trail field trip, the Big Foot Adventure Hike, an Orienteering Adventure with Map and Compass, Gaia GPS, Primitive Traps and Trapping, Competitive Fire Building, a Bat Cave Bewilderment Trip, and the Leave No Trace (LNT) Trail Adventure Challenge. New presentations will include, Walking on Sunshine – A Thru Hike of the 1,100 mile Florida Trail; the Adventure Presentation Series; Caves of Bald Knob, Edmonson County, KY; The John Muir Trail – The Most Beautiful Trail in America; and the keynote presentation, Yosemite: A 2,650 Foot Rappelling Adventure.
For more information, check out www.winteradventureweekend.com online, or call (606)286-4411.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.