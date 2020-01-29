Olive Hill has a lot to offer those who want to visit the small town, and according to Chamber of Commerce Board Member Tammy Moore, the city could do a lot more to highlight that with the establishment of a tourism commission. Moore came to city council last Tuesday, along with other chamber members and business owners, to put in a request for the city to consider the idea.
“We need to get the word out that we have this little secret here in Olive Hill,” Moore told council. She said that she has been discussing the idea with representatives of the Morehead and Rowan County Tourism Commission.
With proper promotion, she said, they could take advantage of the kayaking, hiking, biking and horseback riding already going on in the community.
“We could have more people coming in (for these activities),” she said, if they had the funds and the organization to promote them more efficiently. “That (increased traffic) is what we want.”
The way the tourism commission would be funded is through a restaurant tax, up to three percent, with all funds required by state law to be used only to fund activities and programs that would bring more people into the community. That increased traffic would, ostensibly, lead to increased business for the restaurant owner. This is turn would lead to increased restaurant tax collections and continued improvements to the community for the benefit of both residents and visitors.
Councilman Chris Bledsoe, who wasn't immediately opposed to the idea, said that the city already sees visitors from as far away as Lexington and Louisa for events like “Live from the Trail Town Stage.”
Joy Brown, with the combined Rowan-Morehead Tourism Commission, said she thought there were opportunities Olive Hill was missing because they didn't have a tourism commission.
The Trail Town designation, for instance, could be marketed much more heavily. The idea that people could ride their horses in and through town to come visit a restaurant is the sort of thing that would appeal to a specific demographic, but one that would be willing to spend money in a town that welcomed them as Olive Hill does. But, she noted, you can't get them there if they don't know about the city, and that requires advertising.
Local business owner Todd Antrobus had questions about what a city tourism commission could do that the existing county tourism commission could not, what the expected return on investment was for the tax funds collected, and what the impact would be on restaurant owners and consumers. These concerns were echoed by mayor Jerry Callihan, who noted that rather than raise the price for customers, some businesses would lower prices so that, with the additional three percent tax requested, the customers would continue to pay the same end price.
Chamber President Lisa Messer Conley said that she hears regularly from people who want to purchase Tom T. Hall memorabilia, who visit the city for music and outdoor activities already, and would like other options. While she said the Welcome Center the Chamber plans to open will help meet some of those needs, by serving as a small museum to local musical and other artistic talent, the Chamber can't carry the ball alone. She asked the council to imagine what they could do with even $10,000 or $20,000 in advertising funds raised from a restaurant tax – a small fraction of the amount collected annually by Grayson since they established their tourism commission and approved a restaurant tax.
Karl Bustetter, of Walker's Restaurant, said that he was initially opposed to the tax, until he understood it more.
“I was against it at first, until I talked with (Carter Caves Park Manager) Chris Perry,” Bustetter said.
Perry explained what the county tourism commission was able to do with their advertising dollars, as well as what Grayson was accomplishing with theirs. They pay the tax in those communities, he noted, and as a result those communities are growing.
Council said they would take the issue under advisement and schedule a public hearing for the issue at a future date.
In other action council moved to annex Board of Education property along Warrior Drive on second reading of that ordinance, discussed issues with obtaining the necessary service on the Code Enforcement Board, and the possible repeal of an older ordinance requiring the board, and to accept the treasurer's report.
Council also accepted an audit of the city finances, that showed “no material weaknesses or deficiencies,” accepted department reports, and heard updates on the Energy Savings Project.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.