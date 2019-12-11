The West Carter High School wrestling team wants your support. The team is seeking sponsors, and while the common phrase may be “put your money where your mouth is,” the team wants to put your money where their backs are. More specifically, if you sponsor the team at one of three levels, you can get your business name and information printed on the back of the warm-up suits they wear at every match.
Taking a cue from advertising savvy sports ventures like Nascar and sports stadiums, the team is offering more information and prominent placement for those who sponsor at a higher level. Contributing $200 for the gold level sponsorship will earn the sponsor their company's name, logo and phone number on the back of the suit. Dropping down to the silver level at $100 will get your company name and logo, but no phone number, while the $50 bronze level gets your company name added to the list of sponsors.
If you or your business is interested in sponsoring the wrestling team, you can reach out to them via email at westcarterwrestling@gmail.com or on Facebook at West Carter Wrestling.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.