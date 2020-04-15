Let's just admit it right now, the social distancing has been hard for families. Even if, in the best case scenario, you have both parents working from home – trying to juggle a 40+ hour work load, full time child care, a full day's school work (which can take longer than a normal school day with recalcitrant children who'd rather use their screens to play games than diagram sentences), plus house work and meals – it's hard. With the holiday last weekend, and the inevitable disappointment that egg hunts and Sunday dinners with grandparents weren't going to happen, it might have been even harder on children.
But families didn't have to forgo all holiday fun this weekend. Building on the popular “bear hunt” activities, which have children looking out for hidden teddy bears in windows and on fence posts as they drive around with their parents, the community of Olive Hill organized a virtual Easter egg hunt.
Olive Hill Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Messer Conley shared her idea for a virtual egg hunt with Chamber members via email on Wednesday afternoon. Conley called on businesses – even those that may be closed on Sunday – to place eggs in their windows or around their properties prior to Easter Sunday, so that families could drive through Olive Hill and kids could “collect” eggs in the same way they have been “hunting” bears.
“With this weekend being Easter we want to continue to try and make things a bit enjoyable for the little ones (and those little ones at heart) by having a Community Easter Egg Hunt,” Conley wrote in her email.
“Before you start saying, 'You can't be doing that,'... (t)his is an opportunity for children to hunt Easter eggs while maintaining CDC guidelines,” she continued.
Conley encouraged Chamber members and others in the community to place plastic eggs, inflatable eggs, or cutouts of eggs in their windows, on their doors or elsewhere on their property for children to spot from the safety of a vehicle.
She said she had already placed eggs in the windows of the Depot, including a special golden egg that she was encouraging families to seek out. What she was not doing, however, was telling how many eggs she had hidden around the property. Instead she wanted families to send her their tallies, along with the location of that special golden egg, to the Chamber's Facebook page. She said that she may even have prizes – which will be distributed once social distancing restrictions ease – that she will give to those who find the most eggs.
Tackett's Furniture, she noted, already had eggs hidden in their windows for the event as well. As other businesses announced their participation Conley shared the information on the Chamber Facebook page.
Chris Perry, park manager at Carter Caves State Resort Park, also joined the conversation, noting that while the lodge's regular Easter events – the egg hunt and Brunch with the Easter Bunny – were canceled, the park would still have the Easter Bunny make an appearance on Saturday. Parents and children who wanted to spot and wave to the Easter Bunny could find him standing next to the Carter Caves park entrance sign at the junction of KY 182 and US 60 from 1 – 3 p.m.
“The bunny will be practicing social distancing, so please just drive by and let the kids see him,” Perry said.
Conley asked everyone to help spread the news about these different drive-by events, especially in their social media feeds.
“It's a way for our children to enjoy Easter during this time,” she said. “Imagine them riding around town with their parents or guardians trying to spot all the Easter eggs.”
Contact the writer at jwells@journaltimes.com.
