The Carter County Kiwanis Club have started what they hope will be a reoccurring annual event – the sale of limited edition Christmas ornaments celebrating historical buildings and locations around Carter County.
The first ornament in the series, the old Prichard High School, is available now. The beloved local landmark, which burned in 1988 and celebrated the 100-year anniversary of its opening this year, is featured on a brass ornament with colored enamel, in a limited series of 288 pieces.
The ornaments, which measure three and a quarter inches wide by two inches tall, were being sold via pre-order at a cost of $13.50 each.
If you had one of those pre-orders, you can pick up your ornament now from your Kiwanis club contact, or you can check the ornaments out at the Carter County Public Library, David Hayes flooring installation, Horton Brothers & Brown pharmacy, First National Bank of Grayson, Commercial Bank of Grayson, City National Bank, Hogs Trough Restaurant, through Mindy Woods-Click at the Grayson Gallery & Art Center or the Tourism Cabin in Grayson, and Homespun Sisters.
Ornaments may also be purchased directly through Kiwanis president Willis Johnson by calling him at (606)255-0297.
The funds raised with the ornament sales will go toward the local Kiwanis Club's mission of improving opportunities in the lives of schoolchildren throughout the county.
Some of the projects the club already has underway for children in the county include a program for providing families with new bedding for children in need, a tricycle program for special needs students, and a program that has provided computers for use in the home of students who don't currently have access to a personal computer outside of school.
