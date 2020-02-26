Roads seem to forever be an issue with fiscal court, either taking them into the county system, taking them out, or renaming them. The regular February session of fiscal court was no different.
The court heard from John Thompson, on behalf of the Mullins family, asking for Bailey Cemetery Road, off of 773, to be removed from the county road system.
The Mullins family said that only two families are served by the road, and that because it is a county road there is nothing they can do about suspected illicit activity along the road.
They noted that one of the other residents along the road has already gated a portion of the road. By state ordinance the county must either remove that gate, or remove the road from the county system.
The Mullins family supported removing the road from the system and allowing their neighbor to keep up their gate.
The court moved to begin the process of removing the road from the county system.
The court also moved to begin the process of removing Campbell Road from the county road system. Residents along the road previously asked for this road to be removed from the county system back in 2007, but the court failed to do so at that time due to public opposition.
The process for removing a road from the county road system must begin with two disinterested magistrates inspecting the road. The county then has to advertise it and hold a public hearing to solicit any opposition. After that the court may vote to remove the road from the county system.
In other road business a resident of Zornes Branch inquired about pothole repairs and asked the county to begin the process of taking additional mileage at the end of the road into the county road system. The magistrates moved to begin that process as well.
In E911 business the court moved to rename Mills Branch to Flint Ridge Drive, in order to avoid emergency response confusion with other roads carrying the Mills name.
The county also moved to approve electric inspections from accredited inspectors in neighboring Lawrence County in exchange for Lawrence County approving inspections from accredited inspectors operating out of Carter County. That reciprocal agreement will be revisited in 2023 and then every four years after.
The county also entered into the first reading of an amended occupational tax ordinance. This amendment removes language concerning domestic servants.
The court also discussed business permits and requiring them of people working out of their homes. One benefit of this would be to ensure the county is getting the proper occupational tax out of independent and work-from-home contractors and employees.
County clerk Mike Johnston explained that the county doesn't currently make any significant money off the sale of their business licenses, “only about a dollar each,” he said, but what the license does do is allow them to keep track of businesses properly for tax purposes.
Contact the writer at jwells@journal-times.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.